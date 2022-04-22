Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $57,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $208.29 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

