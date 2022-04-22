Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

