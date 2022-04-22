Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

