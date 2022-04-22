Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

HES stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

