Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

