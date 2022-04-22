Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Globant worth $60,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Globant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Globant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Globant by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Globant by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $202.58 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

