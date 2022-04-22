Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,202 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $158.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.67.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

