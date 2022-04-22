iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $58,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $104.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47.

