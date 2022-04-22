Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

SE stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

