Atria Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Several analysts have commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $83,778.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

