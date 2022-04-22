Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $60.66 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $60,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,239.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,248.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,341.85.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

