Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 323 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AON by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $333.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.33 and a 200 day moving average of $299.07. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.