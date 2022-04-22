Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK opened at $131.40 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $130.88 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

