Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48,504 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

