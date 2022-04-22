Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,886,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $303.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

