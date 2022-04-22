Atria Investments LLC Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.82 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.80.

