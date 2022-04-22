Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,347 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Trade Desk worth $57,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

TTD stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.70, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

