Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

