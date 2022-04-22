Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,149 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.75.

DEO stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.47. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

