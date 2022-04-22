Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 445 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR opened at $296.70 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $269.31 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.