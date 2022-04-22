Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $211.53 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

