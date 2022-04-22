Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $203.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.47. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

