Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $396.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.42 and a 200-day moving average of $477.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

