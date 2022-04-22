Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

PRU opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

