Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 114,588 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.78.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $396.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

