Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 187,090 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,090 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $62,521,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Doximity by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

