Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,289 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Acushnet worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 13,148.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,836,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acushnet by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

