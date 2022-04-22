Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 12,338 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.