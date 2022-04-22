Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,048,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 292,588 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220,432 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 88,433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 353,230 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $61.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12.

