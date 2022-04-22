Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,535 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $61.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12.

