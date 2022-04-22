Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.53.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.