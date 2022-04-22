AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,233.31 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,986.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,936.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

