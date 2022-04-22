Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.59.

NYSE AJG opened at $184.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

