Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 554 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

