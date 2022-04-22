Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

