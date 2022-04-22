Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 161.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173,985 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

DSGX stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

