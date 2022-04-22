Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $2.79 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AECOM by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

ACM stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

