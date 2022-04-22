Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $179.67. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.43 and a 1 year high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

