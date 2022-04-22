Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 4,859 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

NYSE W opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.67. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.43 and a 52-week high of $339.56. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

