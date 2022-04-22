Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 30,411 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 138.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 144.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,006,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 199.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 913,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.