Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AECOM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $15,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 416.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

