Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,826 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,009,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,088,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

