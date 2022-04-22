Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.87 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.41.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

