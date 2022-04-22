Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,691 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,472,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

