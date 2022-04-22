Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 12,457 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $41.06 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 152.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.