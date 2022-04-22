Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,856 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

