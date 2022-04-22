Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 622.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 132,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,553 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.24 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

