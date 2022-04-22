Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 25,126 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

