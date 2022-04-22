Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.40% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIII. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $2,918,000. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 340,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $15,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.80 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

