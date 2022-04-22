Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.90 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.